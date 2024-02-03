Waiting game continues for 76ers on Joel Embiid’s injury status

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The long-term status of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid remained up in the air on Saturday night as the defending NBA MVP and team officials continued to wait for potential options to deal with a meniscus injury suffered on Tuesday at Golden State. Team officials confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Embiid would miss Saturday’s game against Brooklyn.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.