Wahi stars with goal and assist as Lens beats Arsenal 2-1 in Champions League

LENS, France (AP) — Striker Elye Wahi has scored one goal and expertly created the other as Lens rallied to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Champions League. The northern French side moved top of Group B with four points and handed Premier League high-flyer Arsenal its first defeat of the season. Striker Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal ahead in the 14th minute. The equalizer at a raucous Stade Bollaert came in the 25th after a poor clearance by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. Wahi surged into the penalty area to delicately clip the ball into the left corner from Przemysław Frankowski’s right-wing cross in the 69th. Saka limped off injured late in the first half in a blow for Arsenal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.