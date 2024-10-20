Wahi scores in 1st minute and Marseille romps to a 5-0 win at Montpellier in French league

PARIS (AP) — Elye Wahi scored inside the first minute against his former club as third-place Marseille won 5-0 at Montpellier to stay three points behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the top of the French league. Strike partner Mason Greenwood and Jonathan Rowe set up Wahi’s goal after 45 seconds. Greenwood scored the game’s best goal in the second half. Elsewhere Lyon made it five straight wins in all competitions with a 4-0 victory at Le Havre to move up to seventh place. The goals came from Abner Vinicius, Malick Fofana, Alexandre Lacazette and Saïd Benrahma. Sixth-place Reims lost 2-1 at Auxerre, eighth-place Nice rallied to draw 1-1 at Nantes and Toulouse drew 1-1 with fellow struggler Angers.

