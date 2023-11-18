Wahab’s double-double leads Penn State past Morehead State, 74-51

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kanye Clary had 14 points with a pair of steals and Penn State beat Morehead State 74-51. The Nittany Lions won their fourth straight — all at home — to start the season under first-year coach Mike Rhoades.

