Wahab Riaz named Pakistan cricket chief selector

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former international fast bowler Wahab Riaz as the head of selection committee. Riaz’s first assignment will be to select the test squad for next month’s three-match series in Australia. That will be followed by five T20s in New Zealand. Riaz will replace Inzamam-ul-Haq. A number of changes have been made in the Pakistan team since it failed to progress beyond the league stage at the Cricket World Cup and finished fifth in the 10-team event. Captain Babar Azam resigned from all formats and the PCB handed the test captaincy to Shan Masood. Shaheen Afridi will be the new T20 skipper.

