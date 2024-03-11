Wahab, Baldwin Jr. have double-doubles to help Penn State beat Maryland 85-69 in finale

By The Associated Press
Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) shoos over Maryland's Jamie Kaiser Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 10, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary M. Baranec]

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against his former team, Ace Baldwin Jr. had 17 points and 11 assists to help Penn State beat Maryland 85-69 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Nittany Lions scored the first 10 points in a 15-2 run that gave them a 62-47 lead when Johnson converted a three-point play to cap the spurt with 10:53 to play. Penn State shot 60% in the second half and outrebounded the Terrapins 47-26. Jahmir Young led Maryland with 16 points and Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 13. Maryland is the No. 12 seed and plays 13th-seeded Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Eleventh-seeded Penn State takes on No. 14 seed Michigan

