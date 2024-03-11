Wahab, Baldwin Jr. have double-doubles to help Penn State beat Maryland 85-69 in finale

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against his former team, Ace Baldwin Jr. had 17 points and 11 assists to help Penn State beat Maryland 85-69 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Nittany Lions scored the first 10 points in a 15-2 run that gave them a 62-47 lead when Johnson converted a three-point play to cap the spurt with 10:53 to play. Penn State shot 60% in the second half and outrebounded the Terrapins 47-26. Jahmir Young led Maryland with 16 points and Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 13. Maryland is the No. 12 seed and plays 13th-seeded Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Eleventh-seeded Penn State takes on No. 14 seed Michigan

