Wagner’s 2 TD passes leads Idaho past Albany 41-13 in an FCS quarterfinal rematch

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Wagner threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jordan Dwyer and Nate Thomas ran for two more as No. 4 Idaho rolled to a 41-13 win over No. 15 UAlbany in the Vandals’ home opener in a rematch of a 2023 FCS playoffs quarterfinal. The Great Danes came from behind to earn a 30-22 win at Idaho to advance to the FCS semifinals and end the Vandals’ season.

