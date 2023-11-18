Wagner wins season finale, tops D-II Post University 48-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Rickey Spruill ran for three touchdowns, including a 43-yard run in the third quarter, and caught a pass for a fourth score as Wagner beat Division II-member Post University, 48-21 in the Seahawks’ season finale. Wagner finished its season 4-7, 3-4 in the Northeast Conference.

