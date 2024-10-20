Wagner throws 3 TD passes, Idaho holds off Cal Poly 34-29

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Wagner threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to lead Idaho to a 34-29 victory over Cal Poly. Wagner’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer stretched Idaho’s lead to 34-16 with 6:11 remaining. Bo Kelly tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Giancarlo Woods to pull Cal Poly to 34-23 with 2:39 left. Then the Mustangs’ Kai Rapolla returned a fumbled ball 71 yards into the end zone on the next series to end the scoring with 1:02 remaining. Mark Hamper had 103 yards receiving for Idaho (5-3, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Kelly threw two touchdowns passes for Cal Poly (2-5, 1-3).

