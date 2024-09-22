Wagner throws 2 TD passes, Idaho forces late turnover to beat Abilene Christian 27-24

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jack Wagner threw two touchdown passes and Idaho forced a late turnover to beat Abilene Christian 27-24. The Wildcats started their final possession at their own 20 with 57 seconds left. The Wildcats then had third-and-10 from the Idaho 49 when Maverick McIvor broke loose on a 15-yard run but then fumbled and Idaho’s Matt Irwin recovered. Nate Thomas had 64 yards rushing that included a 3-yard touchdown run for Idaho (3-1), which entered ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll. McIvor threw two second-half touchdown passes for Abilene Christian (2-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.