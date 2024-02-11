Wagner scores 36 as Magic beat Bulls 114-108 in overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 36 points, Cole Anthony had 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and the Orlando Magic turned back the Chicago Bulls 114-108 in overtime Saturday night.

In his second straight 30-point game, Wagner scored off an offensive rebound for the first basket in OT after the Bulls staged a late comeback to tie it in the final minute of regulation.

Paolo Banchero had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac finished with 12 rebounds, seven points and three blocks.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 17 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu scored 19 for the Bulls despite playing much of the game with five fouls.

Coby White finished with 14 points and seven assists, shooting 5 for 21 after four straight 20-plus scoring games in which he shot 50% or better.

Dosunmu and DeRozan closed the first half with 3-pointers to trim an early 10-point Magic lead to 52-50 at the break.

The Bulls hit their first five shots of the second half to complete a 15-0 run and move ahead 59-52. They stretched their lead to 11 late in the third quarter on a dunk by Dalen Terry.

A trio of 3-pointers by Wagner helped Orlando regain the lead in the fourth, but DeRozan’s three-point play with 45.9 seconds left tied it at 101. Both teams missed shots in the final 20 seconds of regulation.

