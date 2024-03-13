Wagner knocks off top-seeded Merrimack, takes NEC championship with 54-47 victory

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 22 points and No. 6 seed Wagner allowed only four points in the final eight minutes of a 54-47 victory over top-seeded Merrimack in the championship game of the Northeast Conference Tournament. The Seahawks advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003. The Warriors trailed by 11 points on their home floor after Allen hit a 3-pointer that gave Wagner a 41-30 lead with less than 13 minutes remaining. The Warriors responded with 13 consecutive points, Bryan Etumnu’s 3-pointer giving them a 43-41 lead with about eight minutes left in the game. They managed four points the rest of the way. Devon Savage had 16 points and Jordan McKoy 11 for Merrimack. Melvin Council Jr. had 12 points and Keyontae Lewis grabbed 12 rebounds for Wagner.

