Wagner has 7 scholarship players for the March Madness. The Seahawks are eager to keep playing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wagner is down to just seven available scholarship players as it prepares to play No. 1 regional seed North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. The Seahawks are the No. 16 seed in the West Region for Thursday’s game. Wagner won the Northeast Conference Tournament to reach the NCAAs. The Seahawks then beat Howard in the First Four for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win. Coach Donald Copeland says the team has focused on preparing for games rather than just having seven players due to injuries.

