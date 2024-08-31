Wagner eases by Virginia Lynchburg 46-7 for the Seahawks’ first season-opening win since 2018

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Cady threw for three touchdowns, Damien Mazil added 135 yards passing and another touchdown, and Wagner eased by Virginia Lynchburg 46-7 on Saturday for the Seahawks’ first season-opening win since 2018. Wagner scored on the second play from scrimmage and cruised from there. Jaylen Bonelli made a 20-yard touchdown grab on fourth down for a 14-0 lead, and Wagner added a safety and a field goal later in the first quarter for a 19-0 lead. After Virginia Lynchburg pulled within 19-7, Cady led Wagner on two straight scoring drives. He connected with Bonelli from 28-yards out and Sekou Kamau from the 4 for a 32-7 halftime lead. Cady added a 32-yard connection with Teree McDonald in the third.

