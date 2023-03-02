Waggoner returns to spark BC women in ACC Tournament win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dontavia Waggoner returned from a nine-game absence to score 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Boston College held off Georgia Tech 62-57 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Waggoner hadn’t played since Jan. 22 because of a leg injury but made 5 of 10 shots, was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds for the 11th-seeded Eagles. Boston College will take on sixth-seeded Miami on Thursday. Bianca Jackson scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and Tonie Morgan had nine of her 16 when the 14th-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied from a 13-point deficit to get as close as three.

