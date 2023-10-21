Wadley has KO return for TD, two scoring catches in Merrimack’s 39-0 win over Long Island University

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Donovan Wadley returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a score and had two touchdown catches as Merrimack defeated Long Island University 39-0 on Saturday for the Warriors’ third straight win. Wadley was untouched in scoring on the kickoff with the last LIU defender hitting the turf after being tripped by an official in his path. It was Wadley’s second kickoff return for a TD this season. Malakai Anthony found Wadley deep for an 83-yard touchdown and the game’s first points, and the pair had a 40-yard score for a 36-0 lead midway though the third quarter. Those were Wadley’s only two catches.

