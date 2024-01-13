Wade Taylor IV scores 31 to lead Texas A&M to OT win over No. 6 Kentucky 97-92

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored a game-high 31 points, Tyrece Radford scored a season-high 28 and Texas A&M defeated No. 6 Kentucky 97-92 in overtime. Radford hit the only field goal of the overtime period, and went 1 for 2 at the free throw line. Taylor made all four of his free throws in the extra frame. Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves scored 22, including 5 of 10 from behind the line. D.J. Wagner had 18 and Dillingham had 15 for the Wildcats.

