Wade Taylor IV scores 20, Texas A&M beats Ole Miss 80-71 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points, Tyrece Radford added 18 and nine rebounds and Andersson Garcia had a double-double to help No. 7 seed Texas A&M beat Mississippi for the second time in five days, 80-71 at the second round of the SEC Tournament. Garcia finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, Solomon Washington scored 13 with nine boards and Manny Obaseki added 12 points for Texas A&M, which also beat the Rebels, 86-60, in regular season finale. The Aggies play No. 9 and second-seeded Kentucky in the quarterfinals. Jaemyn Brakefield led No. 10 seed Ole Miss with 20 points. Ole Miss scored 10 consecutive points to trim its deficit to 61-58 with 2 minutes remaining but the Aggies hit 17-of-20 free throws from there to seal it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.