Wade Miley stars as Brewers beat Yu Darvish, Padres 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Sunday.

Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second for the game’s only run as Milwaukee took three of four in the series. The Brewers also improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip.

Miley (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked none. San Diego threatened in the second, putting a runner on third with one out, but Miley struck out Trent Grisham and Jose Azocar.

San Diego wasted a dominant performance by Darvish (0-2), who struck out 12 in seven innings. He allowed four hits and walked two in his 50th career start with double-digit strikeouts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.