Wade hired by McNeese a year after LSU firing amid probe

McNeese State athletic director Heath Schroyer named former LSU coach Will Wade as the Cowboys’ next men’s basketball coach. Wade was fired a year ago amid allegations of recruiting violations. Wade was a controversial figure at LSU but he also was popular with fans and his teams were competitive. LSU qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times in his five seasons. The Tigers were on track to qualify in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NCAA postseason. Wade went 105-51 at LSU and has 196 career wins during nine years as a head coach. Wade also went 51-20 at VCU from 20-15 to 2017 and 40-25 at Chattanooga for two seasons.

