Waddle, Mostert and Hamilton among the high-profile players missing from Dolphins-Ravens game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle are inactive for Miami’s huge matchup against the Baltimore Ravens that could determine the top seed in the AFC. Baltimore is without star safety Kyle Hamilton. Waddle, Miami’s standout receiver, had already been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Mostert has already set a franchise record with 18 rushing touchdowns this season. But he has been dealing with knee and ankle issues and will not play. Hamilton has battled through knee problems lately.

