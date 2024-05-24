Waddell steps down as Hurricanes president and GM. Tulsky takes over as interim GM

Don Waddell has stepped down as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced the move Friday. Waddell built a roster that reached the NHL playoffs for six straight years. The team said assistant general manager Eric Tulsky would work as interim GM until a permanent successor was found. Waddell joined the franchise in July 2014 and was named GM in May 2018. Carolina has gone from missing the playoffs for nine straight years to getting to the postseason six straight times.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.