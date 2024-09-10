WADA has at least 3 more weeks to appeal case that exonerated US Open champ Jannik Sinner of doping

GENEVA (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has yet to decide whether to appeal the decision to exonerate U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner of blame for his positive steroid tests, and has another three weeks to do so. WADA shared details of the appeal deadline with The Associated Press on Tuesday showing that the Montreal-based agency has at least until the end of September to file an appeal in the Sinner case. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but ultimately was not banned because the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined he was not to blame.

