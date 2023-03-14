WADA eyes verdict in 2023 for Valieva Olympic doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says a verdict in the Olympic case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva could come this year. The agency also details “distrust” created by how Valieva’s case was first handled in Russia. Valieva’s positive test for a banned heart medication in December 2021 was revealed at the Beijing Olympics several weeks later. It emerged after her standout skate at age 15 helped the Russians take gold in the team event. WADA and the International Skating Union appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a Russian anti-doping tribunal ruling that she was not at fault.

