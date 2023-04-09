Wacha has 10 Ks, Soto hits homer, as Padres beat Braves, 4-1

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Michael Wacha matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Juan Soto homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1. Wacha allowed only two hits — a double and single by Matt Olson — with one walk. Soto gave the Padres a 1-0 lead with his 428-foot homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the third inning. Morton allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings. The Padres have won two of the first three games in the four-game series. Matt Olson drove in a run on three hits for Atlanta.

