Wacha deal with Padres could be worth $26M for 4 years

By The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on May 31, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. Wacha has agreed in principle to a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, because the deal is still being finalized and pending Wacha passing a physical. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract that guarantees $26 million over four seasons and could be worth $39 million over three years. Wacha gets a $3.5 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary this year. San Diego must decide after this year’s World Series whether to exercise $16 million options for both 2024 and 2025. If the Padres decline their options, Wacha would decide whether to exercise player options at $6.5 million for 2024 and $6 million for each of the following two years.

