Wacha deal with Padres could be worth $26M for 4 years

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract that guarantees $26 million over four seasons and could be worth $39 million over three years. Wacha gets a $3.5 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary this year. San Diego must decide after this year’s World Series whether to exercise $16 million options for both 2024 and 2025. If the Padres decline their options, Wacha would decide whether to exercise player options at $6.5 million for 2024 and $6 million for each of the following two years.

