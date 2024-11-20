Vyctorius Miller scores 19 to help LSU beat Charleston Southern 77-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Vyctorius Miller scored 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Jordan Sears scored 15 points and LSU beat Charleston Southern 77-68. Dji Bailey made 5 of 6 from the field and scored 11 points — all in the second half — for LSU (4-0). Taje’ Kelly hit a jumper that gave Charleston Southern (1-5) a two-point lead with 9:39 to play but Miller answered with a dunk on the other end to spark a 14-0 run that made it 70-58 about 6 minutes later and LSU led the rest of the way. The Buccaneers missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers during the decisive spurt. Daylen Berry had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.