Vunipola red-carded for England in 29-10 loss to Ireland in Rugby World Cup warmup

DUBLIN (AP) — England’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been plunged into further chaos after Billy Vunipola was red-carded for a dangerous tackle in a 29-10 loss to top-ranked Ireland in a warmup match illuminated by a stunning late try by Keith Earls. Vunipola is the only specialist No. 8 in England’s World Cup squad. He saw his yellow card upgraded to a red by the newly introduced bunker review system after smashing his right shoulder into the face of Ireland prop Andrew Porter in the 53rd minute at Lansdowne Road. A disciplinary panel will determine the length of Vunipola’s suspension but he is in danger of missing the start of the World Cup. So is captain Owen Farrell, who missed the match in Dublin amid his own disciplinary process.

