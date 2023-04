FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Giacomo Vrioni scored two goals a few minutes apart to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The Revolution moved to 6-1-2 after the victory and Sporting KC fell to 0-6-3.

