Vrabel, Henry part of what helped Titans land 3-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has had a good relationship with Mike Vrabel since their Houston days. He says Vrabel was one of the first to congratulate the three-time All-Pro receiver on being traded to Arizona and also the first to call him out for not making a catch for the Cardinals. Hopkins said Tuesday that Vrabel was that way with him in Houston. Hopkins also is friends with Derrick Henry and wants to play in this offense with the three-time Pro Bowl running back. He also saw how close the Titans came to winning a third straight AFC South title with a quarterback signed days before the regular-season finale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.