Vrabel giving assistant Terrell Williams chance as Titans’ acting coach in preseason opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are taking another step to help their minority assistant coaches land NFL head coaching jobs. Mike Vrabel announced Monday that Terrell Williams will serve as acting head coach Saturday during the Titans’ preseason opener in Chicago. Williams was promoted to assistant head coach this offseason and also coaches the defensive line. Vrabel said it’s a great opportunity for Williams and everyone involved. Vrabel said he’ll be assisting, and Williams’ assistant Clinton McMillan will oversee the defensive line. Williams will be in charge through postgame media duties. Williams is 49 and has never been a head coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.