VP of football operations Drummond resigns from Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another top executive has left the Carolina Panthers. The team announced the resignation of Steven Drummond, vice president of football operations, on Wednesday. Drummond was the highest-ranking Black official on the football side of the organization, behind general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant general manager Dan Morgan. Drummond had essentially served as owner David Tepper’s right hand man since 2021. He is the latest in a stream of executives who have left the Panthers or Tepper Sports and Entertainment, following former CEO of Tepper Sports Nick Kelly in 2022 and team president Tom Glick in 2021.

