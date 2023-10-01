Votto ejected after 1st inning of what may be final game with Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Votto was ejected by plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in what might have been the 40-year-old first baseman’s final game with the Cincinnati Reds. Votto was given a brief ovation during his at-bat in the top half, struck out on a foul and returned to the dugout without argument. Before the top of the second, Votto came onto the field trailed by Bell and had a conversation with Livensparger, joined by third base umpire Phil Cuzzi. Votto returned to the dugout and headed to the clubhouse after his 15th ejection.

