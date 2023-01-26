Voth, Orioles avoid arbitration, agree at $1.85 million

BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-hander Austin Voth avoided a salary arbitration hearing with the Baltimore Orioles by agreeing to a $1.85 million, one-year contract. Voth’s deal includes a $2.45 million team option for 2024 that can escalate by up to $500,000 based on starts this year. His 2023 salary is the midpoint between the $2 million he had asked for and the $1.7 million offered by the Orioles when proposed arbitration salaries were exchanged on Jan. 13. The 30-year-old Voth was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 17 starts and five relief appearances for the Orioles last season. He struck out 72 and walked 25 in 83 innings.

