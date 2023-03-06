Vorhees, Brown lead position in bench press at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Guard Andrew Vorhees of Southern California closed the NFL’s annual scouting combine Monday with a flourish, bench pressing 38 reps at 225 pounds with an injured leg. It was the most all week in Indianapolis. Guards Anthony Bradford of LSU and Jovaughn Gwynn of South Carolina tied for second at 34. That matched defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan, who had the previous high this week. Running back Chase Brown of Illinois continued an impressive week by leading all running backs with 25 reps. Nobody else had more than 21.

