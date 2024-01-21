Vonleh’s late basket helps No. 3 Colorado hold off No. 6 Southern California 63-59

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh hit a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining as No. 3 Colorado took advantage of Trojans standout JuJu Watkins fouling out to escape with a 63-59 over No. 6 Southern California on Sunday. The Buffaloes finished 2-1 over a difficult stretch of playing three straight against top-10 opponents. They beat No. 8 Stanford last Sunday before losing to fifth-ranked UCLA on Friday night in front of a record crowd. This crowd was just as raucous, especially after Vonleh gave the Buffaloes a 58-56 lead. Quay Miller scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Watkins scored 20 points before fouling out for the Trojans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.