Vonleh scores 20, No. 5 Colorado uses massive run to beat Arizona State 81-68

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half and No. 5 Colorado used a massive run to beat Arizona State 81-68. The Buffaloes had to survive two potential game-winning shots in the final 10 seconds on Friday to pull out a 75-74 win over Arizona. Colorado found a lot less resistance from short-handed Arizona State in the first half on Sunday. The Buffaloes scored the game’s first nine points, had a brief defensive lapse to let the Sun Devils back in it, and then raced away. Jalyn Brown led Arizona State with 35 points.

