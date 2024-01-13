Vonleh scores 19, No. 5 Colorado races past California 76-61 for 8th straight win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points, including her first 3-pointer of the season, and No. 5 Colorado won its eighth straight by holding off California 76-61. Quay Miller added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado. Frida Formann scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including four 3-pointers, to help the Buffaloes break open a tight game. The Buffaloes used a strong inside game led by Vonleh and Miller to wear down the Bears. They also had an 18-9 advantage in fastbreak points. Marta Suarez had 14 points for a surprising California team that was picked to finish 11th in the preseason Pac-12 media poll.

