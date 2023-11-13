Vonleh scores 18, No. 20 Colorado women beat Oklahoma St. 86-75 despite Cowgirls’ 15 made 3s

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 points, Jaylyn Sherrod added 16 with nine assists and five steals, and No. 20 Colorado blew a 12-point lead before pulling away in the closing minutes to beat Oklahoma State 86-75. Vonleh made a layup with 5:05 to play that gave the Buffaloes the lead for good and Forman, who had missed each of her seven shot from behind the arc, followed with a 3-pointer. Sherrod converted a three-point play before Wetta made a 3 and then stole the ball and made a layup to cap a 13-3 run that gave Colorado a 79-69 lead with 2 minutes left. Anna Gret Asi led Oklahoma State with 25 points and hit six of the Cowgirls’ program-record 15 3-pointers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.