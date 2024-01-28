Vonleh helps No. 3 Colorado top Oregon 61-48

By STEVE MIMS The Associated Press
Oregon center Phillipina Kyei shoots against Colorado center Aaronette Vonleh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Boyd]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 3 Colorado beat Oregon 61-48. Charlotte Whittaker added eight points for the Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2), who bounced back from a loss at Oregon State on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12. Oregon (11-11, 2-7) was led by Grace VanSlooten with 16 points and eight rebounds. Phillipina Kyei added 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 31.6% from the field.

