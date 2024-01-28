Vonleh helps No. 3 Colorado top Oregon 61-48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 3 Colorado beat Oregon 61-48. Charlotte Whittaker added eight points for the Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2), who bounced back from a loss at Oregon State on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12. Oregon (11-11, 2-7) was led by Grace VanSlooten with 16 points and eight rebounds. Phillipina Kyei added 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 31.6% from the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.