Vongtaveelap leads LPGA Thailand after 7-under 65

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap has finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Stark after a 7-under 65 in the second-round at the LPGA Thailand. The 20-year-old Thai had two birdies against a bogey on the front nine holes before six more birdies, including four straight on Nos. 12-15, for 12-under 132 overall at Siam Country Club. Nelly Korda (66) had an eagle on the 10th along with five birdies and a bogey to share third on 10 under. She is hoping to match her sister Jessica Korda’s win here in 2018. World No. 1 Lydia Ko (68) is tied for 15th.

