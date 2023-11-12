Von Miller’s injured knee showing improvement with Buffalo ready to host Broncos, his former team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills edge rusher Von Miller says his surgically repaired right knee has shown gradual improvement with Buffalo preparing to host his former team on Monday night. Miller bears no ill will toward the Broncos in cherishing spending his first 10-plus seasons in Denver. As much as the 34-year-old refers to the outing as just another game, Miller acknowledges there might be more to it from a bigger picture. He feels a sense of urgency to begin making a bigger impact after getting no sacks and just one tackle in five games since returning. Miller says what better time to do so than on Monday night against Denver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.