Von Miller to open Bills camp on physically unable to perform list while rehabbing knee injury

Edge rusher Von Miller will open Buffalo Bills training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list while continuing to rehab his surgically repaired right knee. Miller’s timetable for recovery could lead him into missing the start of the season. The Bills also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the PUP list without disclosing their injuries a day before opening training camp. Buffalo placed running back Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list because of a season-ending knee injury. The 26-year-old Hines requires surgery after being struck by a jet ski.

