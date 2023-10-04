Von Miller time is approaching with Bills pass rusher practicing for first time in 10 months

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller speaks during a news conference after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bills edge rusher Von Miller is scheduled to resume practicing on Wednesday, and isn't ruling out the possibility of making his season debut in Buffalo's "home" game against Jacksonville in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has returned to practice for the first time in more than 10 months since sustaining a season-ending right knee injury. Miller says he experienced the familiar mix of nerves and anticipation before Wednesday’s practice. What’s uncertain is when the NFL’s active leader in sacks will play in his first game. The 34-year-old and the Bills are taking a cautious approach with Buffalo preparing to play against Jacksonville in London on Sunday. Miller says he’d be open to playing, and would also be fine if team doctors elected for him to wait another week or two.

