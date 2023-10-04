Von Miller time is approaching with Bills pass rusher practicing for first time in 10 months

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has returned to practice for the first time in more than 10 months since sustaining a season-ending right knee injury. Miller says he experienced the familiar mix of nerves and anticipation before Wednesday’s practice. What’s uncertain is when the NFL’s active leader in sacks will play in his first game. The 34-year-old and the Bills are taking a cautious approach with Buffalo preparing to play against Jacksonville in London on Sunday. Miller says he’d be open to playing, and would also be fine if team doctors elected for him to wait another week or two.

