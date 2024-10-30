Von Miller stays mum on 4-game suspension to instead focus forward after rejoining AFC-leading Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bill edge rusher Von Miller returned to practice with little say about serving a four-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The 35-year-old said all of that was behind him. He instead placed his focus forward in looking ahead to joining a division-leading team and carrying over his production from the first four weeks of the season. Miller’s suspension was connected to being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend 11 months ago. The NFL’s active-leading pass rusher rejoins the Bills who prepare to host their division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

