Von Miller set to make season debut after Bills activate him from PUP list for game against Jaguars

Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Von Miller is set to play against Jacksonville on Sunday in what would be his first game since tearing a ligament in his right knee 10 months ago. The Bills activated him from the reserve-physically unable to perform list Saturday, a day after arriving in London for their “home” game against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miller had called it a “safe bet” on Friday that he would play following three straight days of practicing on a limited bases. The 34-year-old is the NFL’s active leader in sacks. He has been sidelined since Nov. 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.