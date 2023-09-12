Volynets rallies to beat qualifier Ngounoue in the opening round of the San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek rallied to beat 17-year-old qualifier Clerive Ngounoue 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Center. Ngounoue had won two qualifying matches during the weekend and was hoping to win her first WTA main draw match. The 21-year-old Volynets won the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championship in 2019, the same event Ngounoue won last month, also at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.