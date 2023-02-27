Volynets beats Riske-Amritraj as tennis arrives in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Women’s professional tennis has made its WTA tournament debut in the capital of Texas. Katie Volynets got things started by beating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in an all-American matchup on Monday to reach the second round of the ATX Open in Austin. The 21-year-old Volynets is ranked a career-high 92nd this week and broke the 58th-ranked Riske-Amritraj four times. Other Day 1 results at the hard-court tournament included Mirjam Bjorklund eliminating Alycia Parks 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and Anna Blinkova defeating qualifier Ann Li 6-4, 6-4.

