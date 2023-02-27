Vols end Vitello’s suspension; transfer shortstop eligible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello will be in the dugout for his team’s game against Charleston Southern after serving a three-game suspension. The school also announced Monday that transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna has had his eligibility reinstated. Tennessee suspended Vitello on Friday while it addressed a violation in the program. Josh Elander was acting head coach as the Vols swept a three-game weekend series against Dayton. Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws in declining to disclose details about the violation. Ahuna sat out the first eight games while waiting to be cleared to play after transferring from Kansas last June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.