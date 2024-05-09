Vols announce addition of Igor Milicic Jr. from Charlotte. Croatian was among the top big men in AAC

Igor Milicic Jr., one of the top big men in the American Athletic Conference at Charlotte last season, will play his final year at Tennessee. Volunteers coach Rick Barnes announced the addition of the third transfer to join his team for 2024-25. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Croatian spent his first season at Virginia and the last two at Charlotte. Milicic is coming off his best season. He averaged 12.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game and started 30 of 31.

